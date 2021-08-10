Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting Another Funko Pop

The latest event to come to Funko Pop! Blitz will have you collecting character from the Universal Studios film The Mummy starting today. Specifically, five new characters will be coming tot he match-three game from the 1999 film. This includes the game introducing two never-before-seen figures in the form of Ardeth Bay and Jonathan Carnahan Funko Pops! The Mummy event will kick off starting on Wednesday, August 4th at 5pm PDT until Tuesday, August 10th at the same time. Its interesting that they decided to go for this version of the franchise rather than any of the classic Universal Monsters material or the recent stuff they've been trying to build with the UMCU. But hey, people love these films. You can read a little bit moire about the event below, as you can download the game for free on iOS and Android.