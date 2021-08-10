Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting Another Funko Pop
Warduke, the Dungeons & Dragons action figure/cartoon chracter/tertiary NPC, is getting immortalized as a Funko POP! Later this fall, Funko will release a new POP! figure based on Warduke, a strange but popular piece of Dungeons & Dragons lore. GameStop will have the exclusive on the figure, which comes with a twenty-sided dice. The Warduke figure will be released in October, shortly after the character's first official foray into Fifth Edition canon in the new adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.comicbook.com
