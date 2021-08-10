Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dungeons & Dragons Is Getting Another Funko Pop

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarduke, the Dungeons & Dragons action figure/cartoon chracter/tertiary NPC, is getting immortalized as a Funko POP! Later this fall, Funko will release a new POP! figure based on Warduke, a strange but popular piece of Dungeons & Dragons lore. GameStop will have the exclusive on the figure, which comes with a twenty-sided dice. The Warduke figure will be released in October, shortly after the character's first official foray into Fifth Edition canon in the new adventure The Wild Beyond the Witchlight.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funko Pop#New Pop#Dragon Inn#Npc#Gamestop#Fifth Edition#D D#Cbs#Wizards#Greyhawk#Wizkids#Minsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Shopping
Related
GeekTyrant

MONSTER HUNTS WEEKLY #26 Brings a Multi-Armed Menace to DUNGEONS & DRAGONS

The Triple-A is a large construct that civilians may be able to use to help making household cleaning much easier. However, the military version of this construct will pose a huge challenge to Dungeons & Dragons adventuring parties. The Triple-A comes in Monster Hunts Weekly #26 and was written by Vall Syrene, Nathan Doyle, Jackson Lewis, and Micah Watt. The construct has a variety of dangerous arms that will prove to be a nuisance for most parties like a meat cleaver or meat tenderizer. If your party can slay this CR 10 monster and salvage some parts, they could find themselves with Triple-A Powered Armor, a Claw Whip, or much more.
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

When Drag Meets Dungeons & Dragons, Magic Happens

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands. At first glance, drag and Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) do not seem like natural partners. One’s a flamboyant art form that mocks gender roles from nightclub stages; the other’s an intimate tabletop role-playing game traditionally best enjoyed in the privacy of one’s home. But the drag collective Queer Arcana, based in the Netherlands, doesn’t see it that way.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Update 1.06 has arrived for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PC, this update is version 1.18. On PS5, this is update 01.006.000. This patch fixes the bug with the Now It Makes Sense achievement, so collectible hunters should finally be able to obtain it. This update also brings several AI improvements and removes a handful of exploits. Here’s everything new with Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance update 1.06.
ComicsComicBook

Here's Where to Get Funko FunKon 2021 Pop Figure Exclusives

This year, Funko broke away from San Diego Comic-Con to host a separate virtual convention dubbed FunKon. Actually, the first ever FunKon event will include a mix of virtual and in-person events centered around a whole bunch of Pop figure exclusives. The event takes place between August 4th and August 6th, with the shared exclusive Pop drop happening on Thursday, August 5th. For your convenience, we've compiled a complete guide to getting all of the FunKon 2021 exclusives right here.
ShoppingWATE

Best Funko POP! toys

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been collecting coins, trading cards, stamps and more throughout human history. Still, few collectible items are as popular or as instantly recognizable as Funko POP! figures. Funko makes characters from countless TV shows, video games and other pop culture phenomena into toys that all resemble their adorable trademark style.
ComicsComicBook

FunKon 2021 Marvel and DC Comics Funko Pop Pre-Order Checklist

Funko's first FunKon virtual convention is underway, with the shared exclusive Pop figure drop taking place today, August 5th at 6am PT / 9am ET. A complete breakdown of the FunKon 2021 Funko Pop figure lineup can be found right here via our master list, but if it's Marvel and DC Pops you're collecting, look no further.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Get Tactical Today With Dungeon Defenders: Awakened

Hack and Slash with Dungeon Defenders: Awakened on Switch. If you love tactical mayhem on Switch, today is an exciting day. Chromatic Games’ Dungeon Defenders: Awakened is officially out now on Nintendo Switch. Right alongside that release arrives the Lycan’s Keep update, adding a ton of new content to the already massive experience. Keep in mind, though, that free update comes first to PC and Xbox consoles, with Switch and Sony consoles getting it later.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Funko Pop! Blitz Reveals New Event Focused On The Mummy

The latest event to come to Funko Pop! Blitz will have you collecting character from the Universal Studios film The Mummy starting today. Specifically, five new characters will be coming tot he match-three game from the 1999 film. This includes the game introducing two never-before-seen figures in the form of Ardeth Bay and Jonathan Carnahan Funko Pops! The Mummy event will kick off starting on Wednesday, August 4th at 5pm PDT until Tuesday, August 10th at the same time. Its interesting that they decided to go for this version of the franchise rather than any of the classic Universal Monsters material or the recent stuff they've been trying to build with the UMCU. But hey, people love these films. You can read a little bit moire about the event below, as you can download the game for free on iOS and Android.
ComicsComicBook

This X-Men Gambit Funko Pop Is the Cat King

Did you know that Marvel's Gambit is a crazy cat person? The 2013 issue Astonishing X-Men #62 marks the first appearance of Gambit's three cats - Oliver, Lucifer, and Figaro, which he got from Mystique and named after famous Disney cats. The cover of the 2014 All-New X-Factor #3 features Gambit with his cats along with the quote "Let me go first, Lorna, I'm their freaking king".
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

Check out These Dug Days Funko Pops

A lot of Funko Pops have been made from hit Disney movies over the years. Up was one of those films that ended up being a surprise hit. A few Funko Pops have come out before based on these characters and now it looks like some new ones are coming out. Earlier this week these Dug Days Funko Pops were announced and here is my thoughts on them.
ShoppingGamespot

The 15 Coolest Funko Pop Exclusives From FunKon 2021

For fans of Funko Pop vinyl figures, it's the most wonderful time of the year! The FunKon 2021 hybrid virtual/in-person convention kicks off on August 4, allowing collectors of designer toys the opportunity to buy some of the newest and rarest items Funko has to offer. GameSpot got the opportunity...
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

The Mummy characters join Funko Pop! Blitz for a weeklong event, starting tomorrow

"Know This: This Creature Is The Bringer Of Death. He Will Never Eat, He Will Never Sleep, And He Will Never Stop." This is what was spoken about Imhotep, the mummy from Stephen Summers’ 1999 movie, The Mummy. Well, it is time to reawaken the mummy once again because on August 4th, Funko Pop! Blitz is launching a limited-time crossover event featuring the movie’s characters. It will include characters like Ardeth Bay and Jonathan Carnahan, both exclusively available to collect in Funko Pop! Blitz.
Video GamesComicBook

WizKids Debuts Life-Sized Wand of Orcus Replica for Dungeons & Dragons

WizKids has announced plans to create life-sized replicas of one of Dungeons & Dragons' most infamous artifacts. WizKids has launched pre-orders for life-sized replicas of the Wand of Orcus, an infamous artifact wielded by the demon lord Orcus. The wand itself is 30-inches long and includes a wall-mounted display. This appears to be the Fifth Edition interpretation of the Wand of Orcus, which features a monstrous skull and a shaft made of obsidian. At least one previous interpretation of the Wand of Orcus used an actual spine bone for the wand's shaft. The replica Wand of Orcus will cost $149.99 and will be released in October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy