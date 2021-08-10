Diablo 2: Resurrected Beta Details Revealed

The date for the upcoming Diablo II Resurrected Beta might have possibly been leaked through the official Microsoft Store. Last month, Blizzard announced that the next beta for the highly-anticipated remaster will kick off later this month. “This August, players will be able to experience these latest changes firsthand! For a limited time, the gates of Hell will reopen, allowing players who preordered Diablo II: Resurrected to step into Sanctuary in the early access beta”, Blizzard wrote in a blog post. “Soon after, all players (on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation) will also have the chance to confront the demons of the Burning Hells in the open beta.”