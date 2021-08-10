Diablo 2: Resurrected Beta Details Revealed
Blizzard announced its plans for Diablo II: Resurrected’s betas this week which include the early access test followed by the open beta. The first of those will begin on August 13th and will only be available to those who purchased the game already while the latter will be a week later on August 20th for anyone who wants to participate. Information on available classes and systems like cross-progression were also shared alongside the beta dates and times.comicbook.com
