Diablo 2: Resurrected Beta Details Revealed

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlizzard announced its plans for Diablo II: Resurrected’s betas this week which include the early access test followed by the open beta. The first of those will begin on August 13th and will only be available to those who purchased the game already while the latter will be a week later on August 20th for anyone who wants to participate. Information on available classes and systems like cross-progression were also shared alongside the beta dates and times.

