Looks Like Chris Cuomo Kept Advising His Brother

Don Lemon has made it perfectly clear that he will not betray his colleague and best friend, Chris Cuomo, by taking over the latter's primetime hour on CNN. "There has been talk of giving Don Chris' primetime slot on CNN, but Don refuses to do it out of loyalty to his friend," sources tell Radar. "The quick fix would be to expand Don's show an hour and give Chris an 'extended' vacation while the drama with his brother cools off. However, Don is having none of it and sees the move as a betrayal of his best friend."