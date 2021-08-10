Cancel
Looks Like Chris Cuomo Kept Advising His Brother

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was reportedly advising his brother, Andrew Cuomo, in some capacity, prior to the New York governor's stunning resignation Tuesday, despite such counsel being a conflict of interest that the Cuomo Prime Time star has already apologized to his viewers for and—along with CNN itself—acknowledged as inappropriate. As the governor faced a chorus of calls to resign this past week over allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women, he "sought advice from his brother," the New York Times reported Monday. The Washington Post, also on Monday, included the CNN host among the governor's "few advisers" he "continues to confer with."

