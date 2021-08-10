Montecito Fire crews battle Dixie Fire

Two engines from Montecito are part of the team fighting the massive Dixie Fire in Northern California.

Montecito Fire Department said in a tweet that a Type 1 engine and a Type 3 wildland engine have been deployed to the Dixie Fire.

Currently, the firefighters are mopping up, patrolling for hot spots and clearing brush to slow the blaze.

The Montecito firefighters are part of the nearly 6,000 personnel fighting the Dixie Fire. The fire has grown to 487,764 acres, officials reported on Tuesday morning.

CAL FIRE says the Dixie Fire has been burning since July 14.

Montecito Fire Department says that local fire departments are currently fully staffed and equipped for incidents in Montecito.

The department encourages people to have a personal wildfire response plan and to sign up for local fire updates on readysbc.org.