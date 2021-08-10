Cancel
Niles, IL

2021-08-10

By Tom Robb
Journal & Topics
 6 days ago

Regular COVID Testing For Some Extracurriculars, Baseline Test For All; Mask Wearing Mandated By Governor. Glenbrook High School Dist. 225 officials further discussed and voted to approve their back-to-school plan at Monday’s school board meeting as a follow-up to a spirited July 26 meeting where plans were previously discussed. The first day back to an in-person, full-week schedule for Dist. 225 students begins on Wednesday, Aug. 18. One open question from last month’s board meeting, […]

