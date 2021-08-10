Bowling Green’s Jenkins accounts for 3 touchdowns in scrimmage

Bowling Green School faced Cathedral Unit School in a scrimmage on Friday and will host a jamboree later this week. “It went really well,” Bowling Green coach Riley Boudreaux said. “We played Cathedral, who is a really tough team. I was really excited with how the boys played. We’ve really only had three practices up to then. Playing against a 5A big physical team, I thought we stayed with them in physicality. The boys brought it with them.”