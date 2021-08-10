Cancel
Clay County, FL

First Coast native Caeleb Dressel makes a splash at Tokyo Olympics

By Riley Platt
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how global the stage, northeast Florida always seems to find a way to be attached. This is the case with this year’s Olympics in Tokyo, where the pride of Clay County has dominated in the pool. Caeleb Dressel is no stranger to success, bursting onto the Olympic scene...

Clay County, FL
Caeleb Dressel
#First Coast#Ap Photo#Clay High School#Bolles School#All American#The University Of Florida#Hungarian
Gold
Swimming & Surfing
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
Celebritiesthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of U.S. Star Caeleb Dressel

Caeleb Dressel and his wife, Meghan, produced one of the most-heartwarming moments of the Summer Olympics to date on Wednesday night. The star United States swimmer took home the gold in the men’s 100M freestyle final. It was one of the most-thrilling events of the Tokyo Games thus far. Dressel,...
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
Swimming & SurfingTODAY.com

Gold medal swimmer Caeleb Dressel and his family visit TODAY plaza live

Fresh from winning five gold medals in Tokyo, swimmer Caeleb Dressel visits the TODAY plaza live in New York, along with his wife, Meghan, and his mom and dad, Christina and Mike. Al Roker brings him items Dressel told Craig Melvin thought he’d deserve after Tokyo: a Millennium Falcon Lego kit, a Stetson cowboy hat and a fanny pack.Aug. 3, 2021.
AnimalsSwimInfo

Jane Dressel, Black Labrador Retriever of Caeleb Dressel, Puts On Speed Display Of Her Own (Video)

Jane Dressel, Black Labrador Retriever of Caeleb Dressel, Puts On Speed Display Of Her Own (Video) Speedy athletes apparently have speedy pets, as evidenced in a video that Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel shared to his Instagram account late in the week. Dressel, who won five gold medals at the recently concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo, posted a video of Jane, his black Labrador Retriever, swimming almost the length of a 25-meter pool in impressive fashion. The dog dives off the starting block and follows Dressel down the lane in quick fashion, with the American standout waving a toy.
PetsTODAY.com

Even Caeleb Dressel's dog is a world-class swimmer — watch the video

Caeleb Dressel is one of the fastest humans in the water, and it turns out his pet might have the same quality!. Dressel — who took home five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics — shared a video on Thursday of his beloved black Labrador retriever, Jane, swimming an impressive length of nearly 25 meters in the pool.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Olympics: Caeleb Dressel Destroys Field For 50 Freestyle Gold Behind Olympic-Record Mark Of 21.07 (Updated)

Olympics: Caeleb Dressel Destroys Field For 50 Freestyle Gold Behind Olympic-Record 21.07. The pressure on him was immense. Cameras were everywhere. Millions of eyes watched on TV. The comparisons to a certain 28-time Olympic medalist were endless – and unfair. In a way, he was set up for failure more than he was for success. On a stage where a single mistake can be damning, and where he was the hunted, near-perfection was required.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

SW Biweekly – Tokyo Gold: Caeleb Dressel Put On A Show, But the Rest of the World Wasn’t Far Behind – On Sale Now!

Is now available for download in the Swimming World Vault. Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about Caeleb Dressel’s performances in Tokyo. Team USA produced less gold medals than years past but still managed a grand medal haul; Team USA Captains Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, Allison Schmidt, and Simone Manuel put on great displays of leadership, and whose influence will be remembered; U.S. Women’s team managed lots of medals, included three gold- their fewest ever, however still put on an incredibly strong performance; Ariarne Titmus dispatches Katie Ledecky to become the Aussie golden girl; Katie Ledecky wins gold in the inaugural women’s 1500 free, Erica Sullivan rallies for silver; Peaty, Greenbank, Guy and Scott express disappointment in second place, third overall, but still quest for improvement; The glory days of the Australian Swim Team returned for a gold medal rush, already planning an assault in Paris 2024; Caeleb Dressel seizes 100 free crown away from Kyle Chalmers; Katie Ledecky has no plans to retire, already looking at Paris 2024; and much, much more!
Sportsmediaite.com

WATCH: Black Lab Does Something No Human Could Do at the Olympics — Keep Up With Gold Medal-Winning Swimmer Caeleb Dressel

The fastest swimmer in the world, US Olympian Caeleb Dressel is fresh off an incredible performance at the Tokyo Games, winning five gold medals. With seven gold total golds from two Olympic games, Dressel is already back in the pool, training at the University of Florida. Trying to find formiddable competition to train against, Dressel was joined by his very talented black lab, Jane.
Swimming & SurfingBakersfield Californian

US Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel ‘over swimming’ after record Games – ‘You can’t sleep right’

The 24-year-old American swimmer who tied a record with five gold medals at a single Olympics needs a break. Caeleb Dressel, a Florida native, won gold in all five races he competed in: the 100-meter butterfly, the 100-meter freestyle, the 4x100-meter freestyle relay, the 4x100-meter medley relay and the 50-meter freestyle. That puts him in elite company with just Mark Spitz, Kirstin Otto, Matt Biondi and Michael Phelps, who did it three times.

