First Coast native Caeleb Dressel makes a splash at Tokyo Olympics

In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about Caeleb Dressel's performances in Tokyo. Team USA produced less gold medals than years past but still managed a grand medal haul; Team USA Captains Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, Allison Schmidt, and Simone Manuel put on great displays of leadership, and whose influence will be remembered; U.S. Women's team managed lots of medals, included three gold- their fewest ever, however still put on an incredibly strong performance; Ariarne Titmus dispatches Katie Ledecky to become the Aussie golden girl; Katie Ledecky wins gold in the inaugural women's 1500 free, Erica Sullivan rallies for silver; Peaty, Greenbank, Guy and Scott express disappointment in second place, third overall, but still quest for improvement; The glory days of the Australian Swim Team returned for a gold medal rush, already planning an assault in Paris 2024; Caeleb Dressel seizes 100 free crown away from Kyle Chalmers; Katie Ledecky has no plans to retire, already looking at Paris 2024; and much, much more!