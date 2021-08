ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A weak spot in our upper level ridge is allowing for development of a few afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms here is South Georgia. Some of these storms will pack a punch with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and lightning. Some of these will linger into the overnight hours, so do not expect the impacts to end with the sunshine today. However, this activity does not have a lot to do with our impending tropical system.