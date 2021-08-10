Cancel
Too many American communities are falling behind. We have a solution

Cover picture for the articleOpinion by Rep. Derek Kilmer and Sen. Chris Coons for CNN Business Perspectives. As our economy has changed in recent years, communities have been left behind. Many of them have gone from exporting products to exporting young people as job opportunities erode. In Claymont, Delaware, a bustling steel mill that...

U.S. Politics

Census trends no surprise

It took a long time to produce it, but the U.S. Census Bureau has released demographic data and statistics that tell us a lot about what’s happening in America. Primarily, the Census data will be used to set congressional district and legislative boundaries across the country. Redistricting legislation will be argued, appealed and in many cases decided by judicial orders.
U.S. Politics


IRS Stimulus: Are Monthly $1,200 Checks Going to Happen?

Since COVID-19 began spreading, Americans have received three stimulus checks to aid struggling families and help the economy. It’s possible a fourth round of checks might come in the immediate future. However, it’s also possible Americans would instead be receiving stimulus checks on a monthly basis. The Sending Unconditional Payments...


Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2000 Online Petition, Unemployment Rate Impact

Families continue their petition for the approval of a fourth stimulus check. However, that seems more and more unlikely, especially as Americans continue to find stable jobs. According to recent reports, the unemployment rate of the US in July is at 5.4%, which is one of the lowest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Income Tax

There might be an extra $300 in your bank account

The second round of child tax credit payments reached the homes of nearly 61 million children on Friday — a 2.7% increase from July, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Biden administration approved the payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan — the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that passed Congress in March, the Deseret News reported.
Public Health

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.
Business

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Christian County, KY

Local legislators urge Gov. to rescind mask mandate for day cares

Christian County’s delegation to the Kentucky General Assembly is asking Governor Andy Beshear to reconsider his mask mandate for day cares. Representatives Myron Dossett, Lynn Bechler and Walker Thomas and Senator Whitney Westerfield sent a letter to Governor Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack asking for the reconsideration, with Dossett saying they don’t believe it’s beneficial to ask a toddler to go through their day with a mask on.
Income Tax

Stimulus Checks: New Payments Could Hit Bank Tomorrow

Millions of Americans will receive a big paycheck tomorrow as the law temporarily expanded the federal child tax credit. Qualified Americans Will Receive New Stimulus Checks. In a recently published article in BGR News, the second of six child tax credit cheques will hit qualified americans' bank accounts on Friday and should be in recipients' mailboxes by the weekend. The money was part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passed in March, which also financed a fresh round of $1,400 stimulus checks.
Public Health

CDC Planning “Green Zone” Relocation Camps For People At “High Risk” For The Coronavirus

Anyone who believes that Anthony (Heil Hitler) Fauci and his fellow White Coats (Brown Shirts is a more fitting description) at the CDC have any intention of relaxing the tyrannical burden they have inflicted upon the world is living in fantasyland. Sounding eerily similar to Stalin’s “labor” camps, the CDC is planning “Green Zone” relocation camps for people determined to be at “high risk” for the coronavirus.
Congress & Courts

Census data puts target on rural, Rust Belt House districts

While suburban congressional districts are swelling with new residents, lawmakers in large swaths of rural America and some Rust Belt cities are in need of more people to represent. In rural Illinois, Republican Rep. Mary Miller’s district is short 73,000 people. In northeastern Ohio, Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan needs an...
Congress & Courts

A surprise roadblock in the infrastructure bill shows Congress has a lot to learn on cryptocurrency

The bipartisan infrastructure bill making its way through Congress encountered an unexpected roadblock before exiting the U.S. Senate: controversy over cryptocurrency reporting requirements. What does that mean? Many Americans have no idea; unfortunately, the same goes for many lawmakers. They should view the incident as a warning. Cryptocurrency, a digital...

