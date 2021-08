We are still in the middle of hurricane season. It runs through the month of November. We are tracking yet another named storm. This one is currently a category 4 system swirling off in the east pacific. It's moving west-northwest right now at 13 mph with steady weakening expected to begin later tonight. Currently maximum sustained winds are a whopping 130 mph. Hurricane force winds extend 25 miles from the center, tropical storm force winds extend 115 miles from the center.