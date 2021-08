What was Invest 94L has been redesignated Potential Tropical Cyclone #6. It has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical system in the next 2 days, probably today. Right now the PTC #6 is just west of Guadeloupe on a westerly course at 18mph. It is expected pass over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late today and tonight and be near or over Hispaniola on Wednesday.