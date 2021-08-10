NWSL second half: Three things to watch, including Portland Thorns' Shield pursuit
The Olympics have concluded and the NWSL regular season is at the halfway point after Week 12 action. All 10 teams have played at least 12 games during the 24-match season, with Portland Thorns FC currently sitting in first-place in league standings. As the second half of the season begins this weekend, and more players return from international duty, let's take a look at three storylines to keep an eye on as the season continues. You can watch live NWSL action all season long on Paramount+.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0