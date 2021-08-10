NWSL second half: Three things to watch, including Portland Thorns' Shield pursuit

The Portland Thorns are riding high at the top of the league table, even while missing several key players, and will face a Kansas City side down on their luck and middling at the bottom of the league table. KC has been so bad that they still have yet to win a match through 11 games played on the season. This afternoon affair kicks off from Providence Park with an early start on Sunday, August 1, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET with a live broadcast on FOX 12 Plus or streaming on Paramount Plus.