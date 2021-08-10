Cancel
Chula Vista, CA

Baby girl born in car on side of freeway in Chula Vista

By Jermaine Ong
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- A woman gave birth to a baby girl on the side of a Chula Vista freeway early Tuesday morning after the car they were in was forced to pull over.

Chula Vista Fire Department officials said crews were dispatched to northbound Interstate 805 near East H Street at around 5:45 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a woman in labor in a car along the freeway.

According to officials, the family was heading to the hospital when their car overheated, forcing them to pull over.

Responding emergency personnel helped deliver the baby in the car’s front seat.

The mother and her baby were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Chula Vista and are both doing well, fire officials said.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

