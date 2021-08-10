Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Beaver population

By heidi08
martinezbeavers.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell this jaunty column will hold your attention. The writing is clever even if the beaver management is…er…not. If you live or have lived in a condominium association, nothing gets the dander of owners to rise faster than fights over pets. Some love them; some hate them. Everyone has an opinion.

www.martinezbeavers.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish And Wildlife#Beavers#Fur Trade#The Haw River Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Montana StateMontana Standard

MT wildlife commission adopts new wolf hunting, trapping regulations

A split Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted several highly contested new wolf hunting and trapping regulations Friday, the culmination of months of debate that has drawn national and even international attention. The commission voted 3-2 to adopt a motion made by Commissioner Pat Tabor to expand methods of wolf...
AnimalsVoice of America

Horse Roundups Amid Drought Create Debate

In recent weeks, federal workers have conducted large helicopter roundups to remove wild horses in the American states of Utah and Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management, the agency responsible for public lands across the United States, says the roundups are necessary to protect the environment and the horses as severe drought takes place.
California Statecmc.edu

California Population

California’s Asian population grew by 25% in the past decade, making it the fastest growing ethnic group in the nation’s most populous state, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday. California’s white population plummeted by 24% between 2010 and 2020, confirming California is one of three...
Animalsmartinezbeavers.org

GRUMPY OLD MEN AND BEAVERS

Well time has not been kind to the beavers of Lyme CT who are still hated as much as they ever were. Even the department of Energy and the environment think their dams block fish and ruin things for native plants. Connecticut has a lot to learn about beavers. Old...
Flagstaff, AZMiddletown Press

Mexican gray wolf roaming near Flagstaff captured, relocated

PHOENIX (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf that was roaming near Flagstaff has been captured and relocated to an area near the Arizona-New Mexico border. The wolf had ventured into housing developments, raising concern from state wildlife officials that it might be intentionally or accidentally shot, or struck by a vehicle, said Jim deVos, the Mexican wolf coordinator for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
Indiana Statemartinezbeavers.org

HOOSIER BEAVERS NEED A HAND

Someone in Indiana needs some beaver education. Stat. As the sun set behind the tree line one recent evening, I noticed some larger than usual ripples in the pond. Too big for fish, my eyes scanned for the apex of the V and had to blink a couple of times. Grabbing my binoculars I focused in on the movement maker.
Animalsmartinezbeavers.org

USING TURTLES TO GET RID OF BEAVERS

There is nothing, and I mean NOTHING, that city officials like MORE than appearing to fix one environmental problem by wiping out another entirely. It’s like making bees fight in a jar: Either way it ends you still win. Plus it has the added benefit of making it sound like you actually give a crap about any living thing in your borders besides the ones with dollar bills.
California StateFreethink

Emergency sea otters needed to save California’s kelp forests

The leader of a marine conservation organization has suggested relocating a handful of sea otters to Northern California to help save its coastal kelp forests, which play a major role in the marine ecosystem. The forests are rapidly being destroyed by an explosion of sea urchins, but just a few...
AnimalsAnchorage Daily News

The beaver isn’t always to blame for ‘beaver fever’

Years ago, I worked for a hunting guide on a river in the middle of Alaska. One of my duties was to drive a motorized canoe full of moose meat upstream to a gravel bar where he could fly it out. When I returned home from that trip, something funny...
Animalseenews.net

Feds protect a bumblebee unseen since 2006

The Fish and Wildlife Service today announced Endangered Species Act protections for the elusive Franklin’s bumblebee, a West Coast pollinator whose very existence is open to question. The species was last spied by a human 15 years ago. “Even though none have been seen since 2006, Franklin’s bumble bee populations...
thecordovatimes.com

Many hands help with rescue of tiny sea otter pup

A tiny sea otter pup found stranded on a remote beach in Seldovia is now a patient at the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, under 24-hour care. The three-pound pup, who arrived at ASLC on Aug. 8, latched onto a bottle right away and has been eating well since, prompting optimism about her future, said Hanna Sundstrom, veterinary assistant specialist, in a statement issued on Aug. 12.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
GardeningPosted by
Best Life

If You See These Flowers in Your Yard, Don't Go Near Them, Officials Warn

When you were young, you probably learned the three-leaf shapes of poison ivy and poison sumac well enough to remember to stay away from those plants any time you come across them. But while you know to be more careful around the leafy greens that crop up in your yard, you probably don't exercise the same caution when it comes to flowers. And making a mistake with one flower in particular, which is cropping up more than ever, could prove fatal. Whether you're gardening or just stopping to smell the roses, you'll want think twice before getting too close to poison hemlock, which is one of the deadliest plants in North America, experts say. Officials across the U.S. are now warning people about this toxic flower that is spreading at an exponential rate across the country. Read on to find out what it looks like so that you can stay far away from it.
Illinois StatePosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Illinois Man Killed by a Bear While Camping in Smoky Mountains

It's dangerous when you camp where apex predators live. That appears to sadly be the case for an Illinois man that was killed by a bear while camping in the Smoky Mountains. CBS News is reporting that Patrick Medura of Elgin, Illinois was camping in Smoky Mountains National Park in September of last year. Campers nearby found Patrick's body and also saw a bear nearby. The report indicates that it has now been determined that was the bear that took Patrick's life. It's taken that long for the medical examiner to make the death an official wildlife casualty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy