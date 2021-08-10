Cancel
Virginia State

Hampton Roads areas make up 28% of Virginia's daily COVID-19 case increase

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 711,078 total cases, 548,301 of which are confirmed and 162,777 are probable. There are 11,578 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,778 being confirmed and 1,800 being probable. The case numbers are up by 1,759, and deaths are up by 7 since Monday.

The percent of positivity for each local health district is now:

  • Eastern Shore District 13.3%
  • Chesapeake 13%
  • Western Tidewater District 12.1%
  • Hampton 13.5%
  • Peninsula District 13.4%
  • Norfolk 12.1%
  • Portsmouth 14.4%
  • Virginia Beach 9.7%

A total of 8,136,438 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Tuesday, Virginia has given a total of 9,589,699 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,413 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Tuesday, there are 770 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 109 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 879 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

228 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

58,529 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here is a local case breakdown:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY
VIRGINIA TOTALS 711,078 1,759 31,849 72 11,578 7 9,589,699 21,413 7.50%
ACCOMACK 3,017 5 223 1 47 0 30,633 142 13.30% (Eastern Shore District)
CHESAPEAKE 22,452 68 1079 2 311 0 220,523 458 13.00%
FRANKLIN 1,180 3 56 0 33 0 7,412 17 12.10% (Western Tidewater District)
GLOUCESTER 2,523 12 70 0 53 0 35,726 57
HAMPTON 11,380 47 493 3 184 0 116,683 255 13.50%
ISLE OF WIGHT 3,368 5 162 2 70 0 37,614 95 12.10% (Western Tidewater District)
JAMES CITY 4,952 14 189 1 73 1 89,721 120 13.40% (Peninsula District)
MATHEWS 637 1 24 0 14 0 9,291 14
NEWPORT NEWS 15,269 49 580 4 243 0 151,830 319 13.40% (Peninsula District)
NORFOLK 18,927 76 1109 6 278 0 177,712 432 12.10%
NORTHAMPTON 828 0 84 0 37 0 14,108 31 13.30% (Eastern Shore District)
POQUOSON 942 4 29 0 18 0 13,368 8
PORTSMOUTH 9,646 27 721 -2 206 0 72,375 209 14.40%
SOUTHAMPTON 2,023 4 60 0 57 0 14,388 27 12.10% (Western Tidewater District)
SUFFOLK 8,483 42 510 3 194 0 81,379 157 12.10% (Western Tidewater District)
VIRGINIA BEACH 38,494 113 1,862 17 424 3 426,937 901 9.70%
WILLIAMSBURG 815 5 32 0 14 0 13,809 30 13.40% (Peninsula District)
YORK 4,065 19 103 0 60 0 69,560 129 13.40% (Peninsula District)
LOCAL TOTALS 149,001 494 7,386 37 2316 4 1,583,069 3,401 12.69% (Local Average)

