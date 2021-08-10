Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Spacesuits for Artemis moonwalkers will not be ready before 2025

By William Harwood
CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next-generation spacesuits needed by the first moonwalkers in NASA's Artemis program will not be available until 2025 at the earliest and will have cost more than $1 billion to develop, the agency's Office of Inspector General reported Tuesday. While November 2024 remains NASA's goal for obtaining two flight-ready spacesuits,...

Aerospace & DefenseWashington Post

A $500 Million Spacesuit? Welcome to NASA Contracting.

What’s the cost of a good suit these days? At NASA, apparently, it’s about $500 million. That’s according to a new audit of the space agency’s 14-year quest to design and build a new generation of spacesuits. Without major changes to the program, the new duds will take at least four more years to produce, thereby jeopardizing NASA’s plan to return to the moon by 2024.Just a few years ago, there might’ve been no way to feasibly accelerate that timeline. But thanks to the growth of the thriving U.S. commercial-space industry, NASA now has options beyond the traditional contractors who’ve long helped it build space hardware in-house. With the clock ticking, the agency should turn to America’s high-flying entrepreneurs to get the job done — and get the moon mission back on track.The high cost of exploring space has never really been popular with the public. Even during the heyday of the space race in the 1960s, opinion polls consistently showed that most Americans thought such programs were too expensive. In a survey last year that ranked possible space priorities for President Joe Biden’s administration, climate research was the top choice while avoiding asteroids was No. 2. Sending people to the moon or Mars ranked at the bottom.One way to elide this problem is to concentrate NASA’s spending in the districts of influential legislators, who have shown great skill in keeping the agency’s programs funded. The downside to this approach is that it tends to erode accountability, inflate costs and prolong programs that have little scientific justification. A notable example is the Space Launch System, a massive rocket initiated by Congress in 2011. A decade into development, it’s billions over budget and years overdue. Thanks to political patrons, however, it just keeps going.The spacesuit program has suffered from similar problems. Congress funded it with the idea that NASA would serve as the chief designer and integrator, while contractors would take care of the parts. In fact, giving work to contractors seemed to be largely the point: There are now 27 of them working on the suit program.Fortunately, a better approach has emerged in recent years. Rather than pay contractors to build equipment that NASA will eventually own, the government can instead pay them for services — such as ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station — while letting them keep the hardware. The idea is that competitive entrepreneurs, seeking profit as well as glory, will innovate and reduce costs. As one example, building SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket cost as little as 10% of what NASA likely would’ve spent using a traditional contracting approach.Such savings have opened up a lot of new opportunities in space. But they’ve also pressured lawmakers to back off on the patronage. Last month, NASA chose SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket to launch the Europa Clipper, one of the most important science missions of the decade. In previous years, Congress had required that the craft launch on the SLS. But technical difficulties, combined with an estimated cost of more than $2 billion per launch, made the pairing untenable. Using SpaceX’s rocket instead is expected to save taxpayers about $1.5 billion.That kind of bang for the buck is hard to ignore, even for the government. In April, NASA announced that it was seeking to purchase “spacesuit services” from commercial partners. The industry responded enthusiastically, with more than 50 companies expressing interest. In July, the agency took the next step, publishing a draft request for proposal for a commercial-bid process.
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Spacesuits and Other Issues Mean NASA Isn’t Landing on the Moon in 2024

There’s a lot of ideas out there about how to make spacesuits better. There’s the MIT-led plan to create shrink-wrapped spacesuits based on the concept of negative pressure. Or a South Dakota School of Mines & Technology contraption that creates a wearable body monitoring system for astronauts. Not to mention a slew of nearly 50 companies that have shown interest in developing a spacesuit for NASA to purchase.
Cape Canaveral, FLalbuquerquenews.net

2024 U.S. moon landing in doubt due to spacesuit problems

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: A NASA agency has warned that delays and cost overruns in developing new spacesuits could prevent U.S. astronauts from returning to the moon by 2024. In its warning, NASA's Office of the Inspector-General noted that cost projections for the spacesuits are approaching $1 billion, which it attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, technical challenges and reduced congressional funding.
Sandusky, OHPosted by
Space.com

NASA dedicates Ohio test facility for first moonwalker Neil Armstrong

Neil Armstrong did not want NASA's Plum Brook Station to be named after him. The first person to walk on the moon politely declined the honor when asked, but on Wednesday (Aug. 11), nine years after Armstrong died and a week after what would have been his 91st birthday, a group of NASA officials and members of Congress presided over a small ceremony in Sandusky, Ohio, to do just that. Plum Brook Station is now the Neil A. Armstrong Test Facility.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Orion Stage Adapter Readied for Ride on Artemis I

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA PR) — Technicians continue to prepare small satellites, called CubeSats, at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida for their upcoming launch on the Artemis I mission. Technicians from the agency’s Exploration Ground Systems and contractor Jacobs worked with developers of the shoebox-sized secondary payloads as they underwent final processing and were secured inside the Orion stage adapter.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Elon Musk offers to help NASA make cheaper spacesuits

Amid NASA's budgetary and technical issues for its newest spacesuits, Elon Musk has offered SpaceX's assistance. The billionaire said in a Tuesday Tweet that his company "could do it if need be," CNBC first reported. -Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 10, 2021. Musk's comments were in response to NASA's inspector general...
Huntsville, ALscitechdaily.com

NASA SLS Moon Rocket Flight Software Readied for Artemis I Launch

As crews at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida assemble the Moon rocket for the Artemis I mission, teams have installed the flight software that will help steer, fly, track, and guide the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket during launch and ascent to space. Engineers loaded the flight software onto the rocket on August 6 after powering up the core stage that contains the flight computers for the first time since stacking began.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Audit says NASA’s Artemis spacesuit costs to top $1 billion, threaten to delay moon landing

NASA has been aiming to get humans back to the moon by 2024, but an audit of the spacesuits needed for that venture warns that development issues are likely to delay the mission. The audit by NASA’s Office of the Inspector General released Tuesday said flight-ready suits needed for the Artemis III mission, which aims to put the first woman on the lunar surface as part of a two-person team, ...
Aerospace & Defenseaithority.com

Rocket Lab Inks Deal With Varda Space Industries To Supply Multiple Photon Spacecraft For Space Manufacturing Missions

The Rocket Lab-built and jointly operated Photon spacecraft will enable high-value products to be manufactured in space and returned to Earth. Leading launch and space systems company Rocket Lab announced it has signed a deal with in-space manufacturing company Varda Space Industries to produce three Photon spacecraft that will integrate with their space factories, enabling high-value products to be manufactured in zero-gravity and returned to Earth in Varda’s re-entry capsule.
Aerospace & DefenseNASASpaceFlight.com

Starship Artemis Contract (Lunar Starship)

I'm curious as to why SpaceX is proposing a 12 day delay between refuelling launches. Presumably they would have several tanker ships, and they have certainly shown they can launch Falcons faster than 12 days apart. I would think that delay between launches would create challenges for the depot's cryocooling, with a full load taking nearly half a year to accomplish.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

Spacesuits and Lawsuits Put 2024 Moon Landing in Jeopardy

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va.—NASA may not land astronauts on the Moon by 2024 because two spacesuits won’t be ready on time and because losing bidders have protested the lunar lander contract, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday. “The goal is 2024. We have just been held up for 100 days waiting...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Expanding Direct-To-Earth Communications Capabilities for Artemis

Rendering of the Orion spacecraft aproaching the lunar Gateway space station on the Artemis missions. Credit: NASA. NASA plans to implement three new ground stations that will provide near-continuous communications support to missions up to two million kilometers from Earth through NASA's Near Space Network. These Lunar Exploration Ground Sites...

