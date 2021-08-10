Connect #3: Turning Traditional Music into Non-Traditional Fundraising
Download file | Play in new window | Duration: 00:32:45. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Spotify. On this episode of the Direct Relief Connect podcast, Sab Irene, a video game saxophonist and music educator, and Paul Grankowski, Special Events Manager at Direct Relief, discuss personal growth through music and utilizing their skills for new philanthropic opportunities in the digital space. Paul also provides great insight into some lesser-known communities that Direct Relief supports through event coordination.www.directrelief.org
