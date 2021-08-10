Cancel
August 10: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleON THIS DAY IN 1911, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Mrs. Harriot Stanton Blatch, the prominent suffragist, and president of the Women’s Political Union, has announced that she is going to have a big mass meeting in Brooklyn on the night of October 17, for the purpose of ‘waking Brooklyn up.’ It will be at the Academy of Music, and Mrs. Emmeline Pankhurst, of England, the most militant of all suffragists and suffragettes, will be on hand to do the ‘waking up.’ But Brooklyn suffragists, both the rank and file and the leaders, are anything but pleased by the implication that Brooklyn needs waking up. Mrs. Blatch made the announcement that she was going to invade the field of their efforts without consulting any of them. She did not even invite them to cooperate with her. She gave out her opinion of Brooklyn, and her criticism of Brooklyn, to the public, and her announcement of the meeting which was to ‘wake Brooklyn up’ just as if the Woman Suffrage party in Brooklyn were not in existence … When Miss Ida Craft, of 294 Stuyvesant avenue, a Woman Suffrage party leader from the Fifth Assembly District, was informed of Mrs. Blatch’s plans to ‘wake Brooklyn up,’ she said: ‘I don’t feel that we need waking up. She needn’t trouble herself about that. We are very much alive now.’”

