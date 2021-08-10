Notice of Claim for storm water damage or sewage back up

An individual who has been injured or suffered property damage as a result of a sewage disposal or storm water system event must provide written notice of the event within 45 days after the date of damage or injury was discovered, or in exercise of reasonable diligence, should have been discovered. Michigan Public Act 222 of 2001, provides that a property owner, known as the claimant, may seek compensation for property damages or physical injury from a governmental agency if the claimant meets certain requirements under the law. Filing a claim within the 45 day period does not automatically mean you will be entitled to reimbursement or compensation for your damages. It means your claim will be carefully reviewed to determine if there is any governmental liability. However, if you miss the 45 day deadline, which has been established by state law, your claim will be disqualified for reimbursement.