Scherzer (9-4) earned the win over Houston on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over seven innings. He struck out 10. The 37-year-old looked comfortable in his first game in a Dodgers uniform, as he registered double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season and extended his streak of starts without a loss to nine. Scherzer gave up a home run to the second batter he faced (Michael Brantley) but settled down thereafter and surrendered only one run the rest of the way. He induced 17 swinging strikes and pushed his season K:BB to 157:29 across 118 innings. Scherzer will carry a 2.75 ERA into his next start, which is lined up to take place at Philadelphia early next week.