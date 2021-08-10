Victim and shooting suspect identified by Renville authorities
RENVILLE (KMHL) – Authorities in Renville have identified both the victim and suspect in a shooting that occurred in that community last week. According to a press release from the Renville Police Department, 31-year-old Pablo Gutierrez, of Renville, was killed in the shooting. Authorities say he was transported by ambulance and lifesaving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead following Thursday night’s shooting.marshallradio.net
