Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Apple to make video upgrades key focus of next iPhone launch: report

By Emily Bary
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple Inc. plans to focus on camera upgrades, particularly around video, with its next iPhone launch, according to a report.

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

MarketWatch

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Shares#Apple Watches#Bloomberg News#Aapl#Cinematic Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may only be a few months away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, performance, display, camera, and more. At this point, we’re expecting four models, like on the...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Cell Phonesidropnews.com

How Much Will the ‘iPhone 13’ Cost?

At this point, it’s fair to say that we know almost everything about this year’s upcoming iPhone lineup, from the specs to the overall design, but one piece of info that the rumour mill has been particularly quiet about this year is how much the new iPhone models are going to cost.
InternetAndroid Authority

Telegram update brings a ton of video-focused upgrades

The Telegram team has announced several video-focused additions to the app. These include 1,000 people on a video call, upgraded Video Messages, and the ability to adjust video playback speed. Telegram is one of the best alternatives to WhatsApp, owing to a large user-base and a host of features that...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Capture amazing nighttime photos on your iPhone with Apple’s new video lesson

While there is no shortage of iPhone Night mode tutorials, you don’t often see any produced by Apple itself. So, in something of an unusual but welcome move, Apple late last week posted a video to its YouTube channel where it provides instructions on how to shoot and edit “otherworldly photos” in Night mode. The video is put together with the help of photographer Maria Lax, a Finnish artist based out of London. While using the iPhone’s Night mode right of the box is simple enough, the video will undoubtedly help you add a bit of pizazz to your photos. Today’s Top...
ComputersTom's Guide

Apple's new MacBook Pro M1X reportedly launching in 'coming months'

The much-rumoured MacBook Pro 2021 with a new M1X chip looks ever more likely to arrive this fall, with reliable tipster Mark Gurman noting new MacBook Pros are set to arrive in the "coming months." Gurman noted this in his latest Power On newsletter, where he says that Apple's transition...
ElectronicsMacRumors Forums

Apple Watch Series 7 to Focus on One Major Upgrade

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 7 will focus on one important feature in an attempt to tempt existing Apple Watch users that have an older device to upgrade, according to recent reports. Apple may skip adding new health sensors to this year's Apple Watch Series 7 in favor of improving...
Cell PhonesMacdaily News

Apple taps more China suppliers for next-gen ‘iPhone 13’ series

Despite the U.S. government’s attempts to rein in Beijing’s tech ambitions, Apple is tapping more suppliers in China to produce the next-gen “iPhone 13,” a sign that the country’s technological competitiveness is continuing to increase. Lauly Li and Cheng Ting-Fang for Nikkei Asia:. Chinese electronics maker Luxshare Precision Industry will...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple assemblers in China scramble for workers ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple assemblers in China are scrambling for workers ahead of iPhone 13 launch. Foxconn is dangling hiring bonuses and Lens Technology and Luxshare Precision have rolled out similar incentives. Apple is targeting to ship 130 to 150 million new iPhones in the second half of 2021, according to one analyst.
BusinessMacRumors Forums

Apple Suppliers Struggling to Hire Enough Workers Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch

In an attempt to attract workers to meet demand for the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup, Apple suppliers in China are significantly raising their starter bonuses. Foxconn's factory in Zhengzhou, which is estimated to manufacture around 80 percent of the world's iPhones, has raised its new hires bonus to a record high of 10,200 yuan (U.S. $1,578).

Comments / 0

Community Policy