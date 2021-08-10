Dollar heads toward its highest close since March as U.S. Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill

Families with children would be major winners if the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint released Monday by Democrats holds up. The package instructs Senate committees to invest trillions of dollars to boost the social safety net for families through programs and services such as an expanded child tax credit, childcare benefits for working parents, free pre-K and more. Investments in working families, the elderly and the environment would total about $1.8 trillion, according to a fact sheet about the proposal.