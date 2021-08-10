Best powerline adapters in 2021: top picks for expanding your home network
The best powerline adapters may seem complicated and unusual, but they may be the secret ingredient to bringing your network to the next level. That’s because they extend your network’s range of coverage in a way that even the best mesh Wi-Fi systems can't. All you have to do is connect one to your router with an ethernet cable and plug it into a power outlet, and then plug another into a power outlet wherever you want to get access to the same network.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0