Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Liz Cheney’s Trump vote prompts new Wyoming censure effort

By Associated Press
Posted by 
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztQjz_0bNWZwfg00

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Some local Republican Party officials in Wyoming have announced that they will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a party member because of her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

Republicans in Park and Carbon counties recently voted unanimously in favor of the move, telling Cheney in letters “You're Fired!”

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the county votes are largely symbolic.

The Republican Party can withdraw or withhold support from GOP officeholders and candidates but can’t oust anybody from the party.

Cheney describes her impeachment vote and criticism of Trump as putting principle and the U.S. Constitution above the former president.

The post Liz Cheney’s Trump vote prompts new Wyoming censure effort appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 3

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Casper, WY
Elections
Casper, WY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Censure#Ap#Republicans#The Casper Star Tribune#The Republican Party#Gop#Local News 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
KIFI Local News 8

Wyoming governor’s office deep cleaned after COVID-19 case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated has prompted a deep cleaning of the Wyoming governor’s office. Gov. Mark Gordon is tested regularly for the virus. Gordon spokesman Michael Pearlman says the governor tested negative again Thursday. Pearlman says Gordon staff are working remotely while the The post Wyoming governor’s office deep cleaned after COVID-19 case appeared first on Local News 8.

Comments / 3

Community Policy