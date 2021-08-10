Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate OKs $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill to fund roads, transit, broadband

By Jacob Fischler
Posted by 
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xUkDZ_0bNWZbNf00

The U.S. Senate passed 69-30 on Tuesday a sweeping bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, a milestone for one of President Joe Biden’s priorities after months of negotiation.

Biden proposed an infrastructure plan in March that would have topped $2 trillion. A bipartisan group of senators led by Rob Portman, (R-Ohio), and Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.), worked out details of the bill that eventually topped 2,700 pages and included $550 billion in new spending.

“It’s been a long and winding road,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

Every Senate Democrat and 19 Republicans voted in favor of final passage.

Republicans voting yes included: Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard Burr and Tom Tillis of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch of Idaho, Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Portman.

The bill includes:

  • $351 billion for highways and bridges
  • $107 billion for transit
  • $73 billion for electric grid infrastructure
  • $66 billion for passenger rail
  • $55 billion for drinking water infrastructure
  • $42 billion for broadband deployment
  • $25 billion for airports
  • $17 billion for ports
  • $7.5 billion for electric vehicle charging stations
  • $7.5 billion for electric buses and ferries

The White House has said the bill would be paid for with $263 billion in unused money from COVID-19 relief money and enhanced unemployment benefits, $51 billion from delaying a rule on Medicare Part D, $20 billion from future auctions of spectrum used for telecommunications, increased economic activity and other sources.

GOP objections

Some Republicans said the overall spending was too high, objecting to the bill’s wide scope that went beyond traditional transportation infrastructure like roads and bridges.

They are also unhappy with the majority’s plan to follow the infrastructure bill with a $3.5 trillion budget resolution and plan for expansive spending on education, climate, health and human services.

Unlike the infrastructure bill and most Senate legislation, that larger spending plan will require only a simple majority because it will be considered under a process known as reconciliation, and Democrats plan to pursue its approval without any Republican support.

Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran voted against final passage of the infrastructure measure Tuesday after being part of the original bipartisan working group that produced a framework for the bill.

He said in a Monday floor speech the bill included several of his priorities, including broadband investment, but that it was too expensive and was not offset with more revenue or cuts to other spending.

“I wanted this to be a smaller, more affordable, paid-for package that was not excessive in scope, didn’t add to the national debt and did not raise taxes on the American people,” he said.

He also objected to the measure’s link with the $3.5 trillion budget blueprint and reconciliation bill that will encompass health care, education, environmental programs and more. That undercut the bipartisan nature of the first bill, Moran said.

The Senate voted immediately after the infrastructure vote to proceed to debate on the budget resolution. That motion passed along party lines, 50-49, with Sen. Mike Rounds, (R-S.D.), missing both votes.

Moran added that the White House and Schumer had too much influence over negotiations, instead of the group of 22 mostly moderate senators from both parties that had been negotiating. He gave kudos to Sinema for her role in leading the bipartisan group and bringing together members of both parties.

What’s next for the infrastructure bill

The infrastructure measure’s fate in the Democrat-led House, which passed its own surface transportation authorization last month that included billions of dollars earmarked for specific projects requested by lawmakers, is uncertain.

The Senate’s 60-vote requirement, and the Senate bill’s backing from the White House and a substantial group of Republicans, likely mean that chamber’s version will be closer to what arrives on Biden’s desk.

Biden is scheduled to meet with governors and mayors Wednesday to discuss the bill’s benefits for state and local roads, transit, water infrastructure and broadband.

The federal money will allow state departments of transportation to start on the long wish lists of projects they’ve been waiting to undertake, said Susan Howard, the program director for transportation finance at the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, a group that advocates for state departments of transportation.

“We have a clear backlog of unmet needs—projects that have been on the books with state DOTs for years,” Howard said last week.

Critics, however, have said the bill will worsen the transportation sector’s already-problematic level of greenhouse gas emissions.

Although the bill includes some money for items meant to mitigate climate change and reduce emissions, those programs are dwarfed by the massive spending on new highways that encourages even more driving, and thus emissions from cars and trucks.

Families, jobs, taxes

In his floor speech ahead of the vote, Schumer acknowledged the bill’s shortcomings and pledged the next major piece of legislation in the Senate would offer more help to working families and small businesses, add more jobs focused on addressing climate change and adjust the tax code.

“We Democrats believe we must do much more,” Schumer said. The budget resolution “will make generational transformations in these areas.”

House progressives warned Tuesday that they won’t back the infrastructure bill until the Senate acts on the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, the New York Times reported. House Democrats hold a slim majority and can’t afford to lose many members on a vote.

And the prospect of that larger package was not enough to satisfy some climate hawks in the House.

House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raúl Grijalva, (D-Ariz.), said Monday that Senate Democrats’ reconciliation instructions—the broad outline for spending the $3.5 trillion—fell far short in their allocation to the Interior Department.

The exact total the Senate is proposing for Interior is unclear. Interior programs were listed as one of eight line items sharing the Senate Energy and Natural Resources’ instruction to allocate  $198 billion in spending.

“Regardless of how much good work this resolution does in other areas, you can’t spin away the fact that it doesn’t offer the Interior Department enough money to meet some of our critical climate goals, including pressing needs like drought mitigation throughout the West,” he said in a statement. “It’s disappointing to see these obvious needs go unmet.”

Grijalva said he was working with like-minded House members to increase Interior’s share of the funding.

The post U.S. Senate OKs $1.2T bipartisan infrastructure bill to fund roads, transit, broadband appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 1

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

142
Followers
322
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Jim Risch
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Jerry Moran
Person
Raúl Grijalva
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Chuck Grassley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#The U S Senate#Republicans#The White House#Medicare#Gop#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Moderate Democrats say infrastructure bill must be law before backing $3.5 trillion spending proposal

Nine moderate House Democrats have told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi they won't consider backing a massive $3.5 trillion social spending bill until the Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure passage becomes law, enough lawmakers to halt a key agenda item for Democrats and the Biden administration. Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Carolyn Bourdeaux, Filemon Vela,...
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Capito, 45 Republican senators commit to opposing debt ceiling increase

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., joined 45 Republican colleagues in a letter stating they will not vote to increase the debt ceiling. Senators circulated the letter Tuesday as the chamber considered amendments to a budget resolution on a $3.5 trillion measure. The sweeping proposal on health, family and environmental issues does not include an increase of how much money the federal government can borrow.
Congress & CourtsJanesville Gazette

How the Senate ‘vote-a-rama’ spelled out GOP’s midterm script

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans laid bare their political playbook for next year’s midterms during a lengthy “vote-a-rama” session on the fiscal 2022 budget resolution in which they offered 39 of the 47 amendments considered. The GOP amendments — mostly nonbinding, messaging efforts — broke Democratic unity on thorny issues such...
Congress & CourtsInvestopedia

Understanding the Infrastructure Bills

By a vote of 69 to 30, including 19 Republicans and all 50 Democrats, the U.S. Senate passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on Tues., Aug. 10, 2021. Following passage, the proposed legislation was sent to the House of Representatives where further adjustments are expected. Should the bill pass, the House and Senate will need to consolidate their respective versions for a final bill to go to President Biden for his signature.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Senate passes $3.5T budget; House expected to end recess early

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate approved a sweeping $3.5 trillion spending plan early Wednesday that aims to fund top Democratic priorities, including Medicare expansion, climate change and education.Senators voted 50 to 49, along party lines, to pass the budget framework that covers the bulk of President Joe Biden's economic plan.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

Moran, Marshall vote against Senate-approved $1.2T infrastructure, $3.5T spending bills

The U.S. Senate has passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill and $3.5 trillion budget bill without the support of Kansas’ senators Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran. After a bipartisan 69-30 vote on the infrastructure bill Tuesday, the Senate passed the spending bill early Wednesday morning with a 50-49 vote. That vote fell along party lines with all Republicans voting against the bill except for Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota, who was absent.
Congress & CourtsInternational Business Times

US Lawmakers Finish $1 Trillion Infrastructure Proposal

US senators on Sunday finalized a historic, trillion-dollar infrastructure proposal that is expected to be approved within days, Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said. If passed by Congress and signed into law, the bill would pump historic levels of federal funding into fixing US roads, bridges and waterways, ensuring broadband internet for all Americans and expanding clean energy programs.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The infrastructure bill just saved the filibuster — and made it more likely Republicans will take back the House and Senate

With passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill this week, Senate Republicans have scored a policy and political trifecta: They have saved the filibuster, complicated Democrats’ plans to pass their partisan $3.5 trillion non-infrastructure spending package and made it more likely that the GOP will take back the House and Senate next year.
Presidential Electiontelegraphherald.com

Dems renew push on elections bill that GOP vows to block

WASHINGTON — Democrats are renewing their push to enact their marquee voting bill, pledging to make it the first order of business when the Senate returns in the fall even though they don’t have a clear strategy for overcoming steadfast Republican opposition. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced early Wednesday...
Congress & Courtsfernandinaobserver.com

Rubio co-sponsoring federal bills targeting critical race theory

The controversy over teaching critical race theory (CRT) in schools largely has been a state and local affair. Lawmakers in more than 20 states have introduced bills banning CRT, at least eight state legislatures have adopted such measures and school boards nationwide have pondered similar actions. The Florida Board of...
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill. What comes next?

After months of negotiations, the Senate on Tuesday approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal by a 69-30 vote. According to the White House, the package includes nearly $550 billion in new spending and could mean millions of new jobs over the next decade through federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities. The bill now goes to the House of Representatives, meaning there are still many hurdles ahead.

Comments / 1

Community Policy