Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

28 Counties in MN Remain at a High Level of COVID-19

marshallradio.net
 6 days ago

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 28 counties in Minnesota remain at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission–and another 42 counties are considered at a substantial spread. Governor Tim Walz says… “I’m still optimistic for Minnesota, we still rank as one of the best states, but the Delta variant is causing problems. Our case counts are up, our hospitalizations are up, not anywhere near the extent we’ve seen elsewhere.” As of Monday, 7,698 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Walz says he’s nervous as we head into fall and winter when the state has previously seen a spike in coronavirus cases.

marshallradio.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#State Education
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Masks should now be worn in 10 N.J. counties, CDC says

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its updated mask guidance on Tuesday, eight of New Jersey’s 21 counties had a COVID-19 transmission level labeled “high” or “substantial.”. As of Friday, that list has expanded by two. CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Live map tracker | Newsletter | Homepage. Gloucester County...
Georgia Statetexasbreaking.com

CDC Warns Of Deadly Disease In Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, And Texas

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning about a deadly disease found in Georgia, Kansas, Minnesota, and Texas. The disease is called Melioidosis or Whitmore’s Disease and is caused by “Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium.”. Many health officials are now trying to figure out the common source of...
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Minnesota Statektoe.com

COVID Protocols For State Fair Announced

(St. Paul, MN) — Less than two weeks out, there are few COVID-19 protocols being put in place for the Minnesota State Fair. Officials say face coverings will be mostly recommended on the fairgrounds but required on public transportation. There will not be any mandates in place, so individuals don’t need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result. Guidelines may change depending on coronavirus numbers.
Posted by
CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple Southwestern Pennsylvania Counties Have ‘High’ COVID-19 Transmission

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Multiple local counties now have a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, according to data from the Centers For Disease Control. Allegheny, Greene, Washington, Beaver, Lawrence, Armstrong and Jefferson counties each had a “high” level of transmission from Aug 8-14. According to the CDC, having a “high” COVID-19 transmission level means for every 100,000 people, there are 100 cases. Multiple local counties also had a “substantial” level of COVID-19 transmission during that same timeframe. “Substantial” means there are 50 to 100 cases for every 100,000 people. The CDC recommends everyone, even those who are vaccinated, wear masks indoors in areas with “high” or “substantial” COVID-19 spread.
Skokie, ILskokie.org

COVID-19 Transmission Level "High" in Skokie and Surrounding Area

The Village of Skokie’s COVID-19 community transmission is now at the HIGH level based on the Village’s new COVID-19 cases measured at 107 cases per 100,000 population. The Skokie Health and Human Services strongly endorses the following:. Skokie residents, including Skokie students ages 12 and over should get vaccinated. Vaccines...
Sells, AZazpm.org

Tohono O'odham Nation in high level of COVID -19 transmission

Arizona National Guard service members at a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in the Tohono O'odham Nation in Sells, Arizona, July 6, 2020. The Tohono O'odham Nation recently announced it has a high level of COVID-19 transmission and 49% of residents over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated. Among its...
Yates County, NYchronicle-express.com

COVID-19 Data and Masking Recommendations for Yates Co.

YATES COUNTY – The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released the COVID-19 Data Tracker to show the levels of community transmission at the national, state, and local level. The levels of transmission are categorized as "low," "moderate," "substantial," and "high." Director of Public Health, Annmarie Flanagan, states, “Here...
Menasha, WIwhby.com

Menasha reaches “substantial level” of COVID transmission

The City of Menasha has now reached the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) threshold for substantial level of COVID-19 community transmission and is experiencing a high burden of COVID-19 cases. The health department asks all community members do their part in order to prevent the further spread of the virus in Menasha. Layering mitigation strategies such as staying home when sick, masking, physical distancing, handwashing, and especially vaccination, reduces the risk of transmission.
Seneca County, NYithaca.com

Seneca officials stress importance of vaccination

Elected leaders and public health officials in Seneca County are sounding the alarm, calling it a “critical time” for the region in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Vickie Swinehart, who serves as public health director in Seneca, said that with several new counties added this week to the substantial...
Ohio State13abc.com

CDC: Most of Ohio seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nearly every Ohio county is reporting “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission, according to the last week of CDC data. Six counties - Ashtabula, Athens, Hancock, Hardin, Henry and Meigs - report “substantial” community transmission, while the rest are seeing high levels of spread. Lucas County...

Comments / 0

Community Policy