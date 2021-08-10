28 Counties in MN Remain at a High Level of COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 28 counties in Minnesota remain at a high level of COVID-19 community transmission–and another 42 counties are considered at a substantial spread. Governor Tim Walz says… “I’m still optimistic for Minnesota, we still rank as one of the best states, but the Delta variant is causing problems. Our case counts are up, our hospitalizations are up, not anywhere near the extent we’ve seen elsewhere.” As of Monday, 7,698 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota. Walz says he’s nervous as we head into fall and winter when the state has previously seen a spike in coronavirus cases.