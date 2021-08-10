Cancel
Celebrities

Koe Wetzel Has Us Crying In Our Beers With New “Drunk Driving” Music Video

By Brady Cox
Posted by 
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qw3uM_0bNWYoxj00

I’m starting to feel like Koe Wetzel might have the best music videos in country music.

I mean, the man has some WILD music videos about partying your ass off like there’s no tomorrow. Just watch his video for “Good Die Young,” for instance.

However, as many videos as he has about getting rip-shit drunk and partying ’til daylight, Koe can also spin it back and sing a sad song that’ll have you deep in your feels, crying in your beer.

That’s exactly what we get with his knew music video for “Drunk Driving,” from Koe’s latest album Sellout.

The video starts off with Koe sitting in a confessional at a Catholic Church, and then it takes you to a woman sitting in a diner, crying over the loss of somebody. She then makes her way to the church, where she opens a letter from a past boyfriend that appears to be a suicide note.

Talk about sweating from the eyes.

The video further proves that Koe can hit about any emotion with any of his songs, and that’s the mark of a great artist.

Check it out:

And while you’re at it, Koe’s got a monster tour schedule for this fall, so check out the upcoming dates if you want to see him in person.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/
