Thursday — Off Friday — Practice 7:30-9:30 a.m. The book on wide receiver John Brown, who joined the Raiders in free agency this offseason, always begins with speed. It might be safe to assume his nickname “Smoke” relates to how fast he runs, though he informed a dozen or so assembled media at training camp Monday that’s not true. An older relative dubbed Brown with the moniker at birth because his skin was darker than most in his family. As for his place on the field, Brown thinks second-year wide receiver Henry Ruggs is the team leader. “He would beat me in a race,” Brown said.