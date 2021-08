The New York Jets have signed veteran QB Josh Johnson to give the Jets more depth at the QB position. This will be Johnson’s 17th stint on an NFL roster since 2009 and has even played in the UFL, AAF & XFL. Johnson is 35 years old and looking to make the Jets roster, he will need to have a solid training camp, but the journeyman QB has plenty of experience. How will this signing impact Zach Wilson? Get the latest New York Jets news and rumors here on today’s show with Chat Sports’ Mitchell Renz. New York Jets rumors via Chat Sports right here on our Jets YouTube channel - https://www.