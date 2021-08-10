Psaki Raps DeSantis Over Punishment of School Officials Who Mandate Masks: ‘We’re Talking About People’s Lives’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is no conservative. At least not based on his handling of the coronavirus — which received a double slap-down this week. Real conservatives believe in local control. Not DeSantis. He issued an executive order banning schools from telling students to wear masks and then threatened to cut funding from districts that defy him by withholding the pay of superintendents and other officials. After a handful of districts rebelled, and polling showed most parents supportive of masking requirements, his spokeswoman acknowledged that DeSantis lacks the ability to directly dock the salaries of people who are “not state employees.”