Psaki Raps DeSantis Over Punishment of School Officials Who Mandate Masks: ‘We’re Talking About People’s Lives’

By Tommy Christopher
mediaite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki criticized Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for threatening to withhold pay from school officials who enact mask mandates. At Tuesday afternoon’s White House daily briefing, the subject of the threat from DeSantis’ office — that the state board of education “could move to withhold the salary of the district superintendent or school board members” who defy DeSantis’ executive orders — came up repeatedly.

U.S. Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

DeSantis loses again in court as critics say his political ambition drives challenged laws

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ sweeping agenda is increasingly running aground in the courtroom. The decision by a federal judge Sunday to block DeSantis’ ban on vaccination passports for Norwegian Cruise Lines is just the latest judicial setback for the Florida governor on issues ranging from his touted Big Tech anti-censorship law to the so-called “John Morgan law” that would have severely curtailed funding for ballot measures.
EducationWashington Post

Ron DeSantis’s defund-the-schools flop exposes his contorted view of conservatism

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is no conservative. At least not based on his handling of the coronavirus — which received a double slap-down this week. Real conservatives believe in local control. Not DeSantis. He issued an executive order banning schools from telling students to wear masks and then threatened to cut funding from districts that defy him by withholding the pay of superintendents and other officials. After a handful of districts rebelled, and polling showed most parents supportive of masking requirements, his spokeswoman acknowledged that DeSantis lacks the ability to directly dock the salaries of people who are “not state employees.”
Tallahassee, FLWPTV

Gov. Ron DeSantis showing 'Trumpian' side in feud with President Biden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rhetoric between the White House and Gov. Ron DeSantis has become an almost daily boxing match. And political experts said they don't expect it will stop anytime soon. Assistant Professor Josh Scacco, a political communications specialist at the University of South Florida, said there's more to the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Biden calls Arkansas' Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson to 'commend' his effort to increase vaccines after admitting the ban on mask mandates was an 'error'

President Joe Biden called Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas to thank him for work increasing the vaccine rate in his state, the White House announced Tuesday, after officials have been criticizing other Republican governors for flouting public health recommendations. Biden spoke with Hutchinson on Monday and 'commended' him for 'his...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Murdoch is getting behind Ron DeSantis, but he may regret it

Donald Trump’s Marine One helicopter was not even off the White House grounds on 20 January before conservatives began to coronate Florida Gov Ron DeSantis. DeSantis, the Florida governor who won his 2018 election by emulating Mr Trump and appealing to his base, rose to success through taking a laissez-faire approach to Covid-19. After briefly closing down businesses, Florida reopened sooner than many states.
Florida, NYThe New Yorker

DeSantis Losing Support Among Voters Opposed to Dying

FLORIDA (The Borowitz Report)—In a potentially ominous development for the Florida governor, a new poll shows Ron DeSantis hemorrhaging support among voters who identify as opposed to dying. According to the poll, DeSantis’s favorability numbers are plummeting among Floridians who describe themselves as “somewhat,” “very,” or “strongly” opposed to being...
Tallahassee, FLSalon

Mask mandated, salary missed! Florida Gov DeSantis threatened schools to ban mask mandates

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this year signed a bill banning schools from mandating face masks, but some school districts are testing that law as they head back to class. Tallahassee's school superintendent has vowed to defy the DeSantis mandate ban by saying that they will mandate masks in their schools. Florida State University is also mandating that all teachers and students wear masks.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Death and DeSantis cloud the future of the Sunshine State

A dark cloud hangs over the Sunshine State. COVID-19, fueled by delta variant, is running rampant in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing the race to stop the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,903 cases of...

