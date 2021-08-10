Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Gophers volleyball 2021 TV schedule includes 3 matches on FOX 9+

By Jeff Wald
fox9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota volleyball team has released its TV schedule for the 2021 season, and you can watch at least three matches on Fox 9+. Hugh McCutcheon has loaded the Gophers’ early non-conference schedule with some of the toughest teams in the country to get Minnesota ready for the gauntlet of the Big Ten season. The Gophers, ranked No. 9 in preseason polls, open the 2021 season against No. 13 Baylor on Aug. 27 in Wisconsin as part of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Oregon State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Mccutcheon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers#Volleyball#Ncaa Tournament#Baylor#Division I#Fox 9#Rutgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban seize Jalalabad, cut off Afghan capital from east

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized the city of Jalalabad early Sunday, cutting off Afghanistan’s increasingly isolated capital Kabul to the east as the insurgents’ blitz across the country continued as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw from the country after two decades of war. The militants posted...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation to end, New York Assembly speaker says

The impeachment inquiry into Governor Andrew Cuomo will not continue after Cuomo leaves office, New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie announced Friday. Heastie cited two reasons: First, the investigation was to determine whether Cuomo would remain in office. With Cuomo's pending resignation in less than two weeks, that's no longer an issue. Second, Heastie said New York's constitution may not allow for an impeachment of an official no longer in office.
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

At least 44 killed by severe flooding and mudslides in Turkey

The death toll from severe floods and mudslides in coastal Turkey has climbed to at least 44, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 36 people were killed in Kastamonu, seven in Sinop and one in Bartin.

Comments / 0

Community Policy