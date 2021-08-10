Gophers volleyball 2021 TV schedule includes 3 matches on FOX 9+

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota volleyball team has released its TV schedule for the 2021 season, and you can watch at least three matches on Fox 9+. Hugh McCutcheon has loaded the Gophers’ early non-conference schedule with some of the toughest teams in the country to get Minnesota ready for the gauntlet of the Big Ten season. The Gophers, ranked No. 9 in preseason polls, open the 2021 season against No. 13 Baylor on Aug. 27 in Wisconsin as part of the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge.