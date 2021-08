COLUMBUS — The state health department reported more new cases of COVID-19 in the Mahoning Valley in a single day than on Wednesday. There have been 136 new cases in the Valley reported since Wednesday, according to the latest update from the Ohio Department of Health. That includes 50 new cases in Mahoning County (for a total of 23,170 to date), 57 new cases in Trumbull (17,214) and 29 new cases in Columbiana (9,434).