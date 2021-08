The pandemic has returned with a fury. COVID-19 cases are once again rising as the delta variant wreaks havoc on communities around the country. Hospitals are once again facing a surge of patients and deaths, and nearly all people facing serious or life-threatening symptoms are unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough cases of vaccinated people becoming infected. While the disease may be less serious for them, each newly-infected person is a chance for the virus to mutate and create newer and possibly more serious mutations.