Special Weather Statement issued for Vilas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Vilas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Vilas County through 145 PM CDT At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winchester, or 19 miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Border Lakes Natural Area around 115 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH