Vilas County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Vilas by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-10 08:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near a lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Vilas A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Vilas County through 145 PM CDT At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Winchester, or 19 miles northeast of Turtle Flambeau Flowage, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Border Lakes Natural Area around 115 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban approach capital’s outskirts, attack northern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban seized two more provinces on Saturday and approached the outskirts of Afghanistan’s capital while also launching a multi-pronged assault on a major northern city defended by former warlords, Afghan officials said. The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti

A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the western part of Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said. The epicenter was roughly 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the agency's website. Haiti's Civil Protection tweeted that initial reports indicate homes collapsed during the quake and there may...
EnvironmentNBC News

Tropical Storm Grace strengthens as it approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Grace grew "a little stronger" on Saturday morning as it approaches the Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is moving toward the Leeward Islands at 23 miles per hour. But storm conditions are expected to deteriorate during the next day or so as Grace gets closer to the group of islands. These include the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Marteen, St. Barthelemy, Saba, Sint Eustatius, St. Kitts, Nevis, Barbuda, Antigua, and Montserrat.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan

President Biden is facing a potential foreign policy and humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan as the Taliban makes rapid gains, capturing major cities and prompting concerns over the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel and civilians on the ground. The Taliban took control of Kandahar and Herat on Thursday, the second- and...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC officially recommends third vaccine dose for immunocompromised

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday officially recommended an additional dose of coronavirus vaccines for certain people with compromised immune systems, clearing the way for doses to be administered to several million Americans as soon as possible. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendation...

