Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Armstrong, Butler, Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 14:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-10 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Butler; Clarion The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania West central Armstrong County in west central Pennsylvania South central Clarion County in west central Pennsylvania * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 206 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meadowood, or near Butler, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Kittanning, Rimersburg, Ford City, Meadowood, West Kittanning, Saxonburg, Chicora, East Brady, East Butler, Worthington, West Hills, and Manorville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH