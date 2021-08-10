Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-10 13:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-10 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clarke A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY At 102 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lakeside Casino, or near Osceola, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Lakeside Casino around 105 PM CDT. Osceola around 110 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0