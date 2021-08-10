Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Hudson plays her idol Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’

By LINDSEY BAHR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXQVH_0bNWUSLn00
1 of 13

Jennifer Hudson was fresh off her Oscar win for “Dreamgirls” when she was summoned to meet Aretha Franklin in 2007. The two singers had technically met before, when Hudson, freshly cut from American Idol, opened for Franklin at a show in Indiana. But this time was different: The Queen of Soul told Hudson that she wanted her to play her in a film.

It wasn’t a total surprise: Hudson had been briefed going in. And her admiration for Franklin was not a secret: Not only did she audition for Idol with Franklin’s “Share Your Love with Me,” she also said in interviews that she dreamed about playing her.

That meeting was just the beginning of what would be an almost 15-year journey to get “Respect” to the big screen. The film opens nationwide Friday.

A definitive Aretha Franklin-sanctioned biopic has been a long time coming, and Hudson’s wasn’t the only name floated over the decades. Halle Berry’s name came up, as did Audra McDonald’s. It would take another eight years for Hudson to even get a solid offer and, still, there was no script or director.

“Even when we started to film, I was like, wait, this is like really, really happening?” Hudson laughed in a recent interview.

The long gestation period ended up helping, though.

“I would not have been ready then,” Hudson said. “ I don’t know if I would’ve had the courage to do it or not and lived enough to be able to relate to the story, to tell it. I think I needed to live and have my life experiences to be able to do it.”

That included having a child of her own, honing her acting skills on Broadway and in more films, and surviving the horrific loss of her mother, brother and nephew, who were murdered. She also got to develop an actual relationship with Franklin, whom she spoke to almost weekly up until her death in August of 2018.

“Aretha is a very introverted person and her presence is always so royal,” Hudson said. “It took me a long time to simmer down.”

Their last conversation, Hudson recalled, was an “I hope you’re ready kind of moment” gearing up for the film. Franklin’s death was heartbreaking for Hudson, who performed at her funeral. But everyone involved in the project seemed to emerge from the loss with a renewed sense of purpose.

The producers at MGM invited South African director Liesl Tommy to pitch a take. Tommy had directed television and been nominated for a Tony Award for the Broadway show “Eclipsed,” but she had never directed a feature. She figured it was a long shot. But she did her homework and came with a clear vision: Her Franklin biopic would follow her journey to find her own voice, culminating in the recording of the 1972 gospel album “Amazing Grace.”

The producers loved it. Tommy enlisted playwright Tracey Scott Wilson to write the script and soon enough, cameras were rolling.

“Respect” traces Franklin’s life from age 10, as a preternaturally talented singer whom her father, pastor C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker, playing Hudson’s on-screen father for the third time), would trot out to perform for his party guests as well as at church, through age 29, when she was already a global icon.

The film offers a glimpse into her upper middle-class upbringing and enviable circle of family friends, which included everyone from Martin Luther King Jr. to Dinah Washington (played by Mary J. Blige), the untimely death of her mother (portrayed by McDonald), the birth of two children before her 15th birthday, her turbulent marriage to Ted White (Marlon Wayans) and her career-changing collaboration with producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) and the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.

Filmmakers recreated everything in painstaking detail, with over 83 costume changes for Hudson, and even transformed a stadium in Atlanta into 1950s Madison Square Garden for the big “Respect” number.

“We were all so intensely nervous about shooting ‘Respect,’” Tommy said. “It was so much work. Every single department pushed themselves to the nth degree. There were hundreds of extras.”

It was, as one of the producers reminded her, “An expensive day.”

Then Hudson started singing.

“The background artists went crazy. Literally people were bursting into tears,” Tommy said. “That first take was perfect. It was so teed up. And once that happened we all breathed huge, emotional, teary sighs of release. And it was a joyful day after that.”

To give an authenticity to the production, Hudson sang live on camera for most of the film.

“I wanted to experience it as she did. Everything she experienced live was live,” Hudson said.

Although Hudson and Franklin’s triumphs and trials are different, Hudson was able to relate to her on a deep level.

“I wasn’t a preacher’s kid, but I grew up like a preacher’s kid. I was in church seven days a week,” she said. “It is my roots as well. I started singing as a baby on my grandmother’s knee.”

The whole experience of making the film has been surreal for Hudson, whose name is in the Oscar conversation again.

“She’s one of my ultimate idols. And to just meet your idol is a moment in a lifetime, right? So to meet her, and then to be able to pay tribute to her numerous times and then to have it to be my dream to want to play her and then to have her say, I want you to play me? Like that’s a lot to take in,” she said. “I’m still taking it in, you know?”

But ultimately, it’s about Franklin and “doing right” by the queen and her legacy that she entrusted to Hudson.

“I know we all have a respect for Miss Aretha Franklin, but by the time we get to the end of the film I’d like you to have a newfound respect,” Hudson said.

—-

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

528K+
Followers
296K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Wayans
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Forest Whitaker
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Jerry Wexler
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Dinah Washington
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#Idols#Mgm#South African#A Tony Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEssence

This Is Who Patti LaBelle Wants To Portray Her In A Biopic

Her choice(s) definitely have the vocals for the job. Patti LaBelle, often described as the “Godmother of Soul,” continues to reinvent herself as an artist, actress and businesswoman. With a career spanning over six decades, this iconic songstress recently spoke to Access Hollywood about some of her moments as a musician, her booming pie business, and who she would like to portray her in a biopic.
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Watch Oprah Winfrey & Jennifer Hudson talk 'Respect' in OWN special; Jerrod Carmichael added to 'Irma Vep'; & more

OWN has released a preview clip for Oprah Winfrey's new primetime special OWN Spotlight: Oprah and Jennifer Hudson. Centering on Hudson's upcoming portray of Aretha Franklin in Respect, the special will air Tuesday, July 20 at 10 pm ET. on OWN. It will then be made available on Discovery+ the following day. In addition to discussing her new role as the legendary singer, J-Hud will share the impact that the church had on her life and perform the classic gospel song Amazing Grace.
Celebritiesbiography.com

Inside Aretha Franklin’s Relationship with Her First Husband Ted White

Aretha Franklin’s decades-long career dominance was rooted in songs that unleashed the power women so often had to hide. But the lyrics for one of her first big hits may have struck closer to her heart than many realized. In 1967’s “I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You),” she sang the words, “I don't know why I let you do these things to me / My friends keep telling me that you ain't no good / But they don't know that I'd leave you if I could.”
Celebritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Who Could Play Patti LaBelle in a Biopic? The ‘Godmother of Soul’ Reveals

Patti LaBelle, also called the “Godmother of Soul,” has some ideas about who should play her in a biopic, ESSENCE Magazine reported. The effortless powerhouse singer, artist, actress and pie-making businesswoman boasts a careeer of over 60 years in Hollywood, which allows for the actress portraying LaBelle more than enough diva material to use.
CelebritiesTalking With Tami

In Case You Missed It: Jennifer Hudson On ‘Good Morning America’

Early this morning on Good Morning America, Singer and Actress Jennifer Hudson performed live from atop The Edge Observation Deck at Hudson Yards looking amazing! She performed a medley of songs from the upcoming movie Respect with backup singers and an interview with News Anchor Robin Roberts. Jennifer talked about meeting Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s family and hanging out on the porch of Aretha’s childhood home. The movie hits theaters this Friday. Check out more pictures inside and a video clip, have a great week everyone!
MusicPosted by
Amomama

‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson Touched by Son, David Jr’s Recent Gesture according to Shared Pic

"American Idol" alum and actress Jennifer Hudson is a proud mother of one child. Recently, she shared with her fans her boy's thoughtful gesture. Check out her touching post. With her incredible talent in singing and acting, Jennifer Hudson continues to shine in Hollywood. After becoming a finalist on the hit show "American Idol" 2004, she went on to become a highly successful performer.
MoviesPosted by
IBTimes

Jennifer Hudson Made ‘Respect’ Biopic Crew Cry, Director Says

“Respect” star Jennifer Hudson was so good in portraying the late Aretha Franklin that it made the crew of the upcoming biopic cry. The project’s director, Liesl Tommy, recently had an interview with People to discuss the new film about the Queen of Soul. During the interview, Tommy revealed that there was a point when members of the crew were moved to tears by the 39-year-old singer-actress’ performance as Franklin.
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Aretha’s granddaughter stuns in ‘amazing’ duet with Jennifer Hudson

Talent obviously runs in Aretha Franklin’s family — and Grace Franklin proved it by delivering a stunning rendition of her grandma’s favorite song. The late music icon’s 15-year-old granddaughter joined Jennifer Hudson at the “Respect” premiere on Wednesday — where the duo stunned onlookers by singing their hearts out. The...
CelebritiesThe Spokesman-Review

Aretha Franklin biopic is conventional – except when Jennifer Hudson opens her mouth to sing

One of the finest sequences in “Respect,” a biopic about Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, is when the singer and producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) are in the legendary Fame recording studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. They’re working on a song titled “I Never Loved a Man,” with Franklin noodling different riffs on the piano as the house band tentatively joins in.
Musicshondaland.com

Marlon Wayans Says Jennifer Hudson’s ‘Respect’ Performance Felt Like ‘God Speaking Through Her’

Marlon Wayans isn’t exactly known for dramatic roles. He is, after all, one of the more high-profile comedians in one of the funniest families in showbiz history, and known for delightfully goofy fare like White Chicks and his own sitcom, Marlon. It’s not as though Wayans has never been a drama guy, though — he had a stellar turn as an addict in the 2000 film Requiem for a Dream, but, given the length of time that’s passed since that film, one can hardly be faulted for forgetting Wayans’ range.
MusicHouston Chronicle

Review: ‘Respect’ is conventional – until Jennifer Hudson sings

One of the finest sequences in “Respect,” a biopic about Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, is when the singer and producer Jerry Wexler (Marc Maron) are in the legendary Fame recording studio in Muscle Shoals, Ala. They’re working on a song called “I Never Loved a Man,” with Aretha noodling different riffs on the piano as the house band tentatively joins in. “Let’s find another pocket,” Wex says at one point. She does, and the result makes musical history.

Comments / 0

Community Policy