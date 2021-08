Think you need to travel out of Columbia and pay a fee to see a botanic garden? Think again. Each day, more than 44,000 students, faculty, staff and visitors traverse the Mizzou Botanic Garden (MUBG) — many of them without even noticing. Established as a certified botanic garden in 1999, the grounds serve to unify and beautify campus. Here are 10 facts you might not know about this not-so-hidden gem.