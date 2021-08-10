Providence Water Park and Pool Hours Extended August 11 through August 13 with High Temperatures Expected

Officials urge residents to exercise caution ahead of extreme heat conditions; provide safety tips and locations and schedules of cooling centers, pools and water parks

Providence, RI– Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today announced that all Providence water parks and pools will have extended hours Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13 to help residents keep cool with extreme high temperatures forecasted. All Providence water parks and pools will remain open until 7 p.m.

During extreme temperatures, heat related illnesses are possible with prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous activity and the effects are cumulative over consecutive days. The elderly, youth and sick are especially vulnerable to high heat conditions. The City and Providence Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are asking residents to take precaution and are providing extreme heat tips and locations and schedules of Providence cooling centers, water parks, and pools.

EXTREME HEAT TIPS:

Stay indoors as much as possible and limit exposure to the sun.

Drink plenty of water, even if you do not feel thirsty; avoid drinks with caffeine.

Limit your outdoor activities to the evening hours if possible.

Wear loose fitting clothing that is light in color; wear brimmed hats and sunscreen SPF 15 or higher.

Use a buddy system when working outdoors.

Check on your neighbors, especially the elderly and people with special needs.

Do not leave children or pets in cars.

Do not open fire hydrants to cool down, it is against the law; report any open fire hydrant to the fire department.

Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related emergencies.

Other helpful tips can be found at http://www.providenceri.gov/pema/extreme-heat/.

WATER PARKS

The following Providence water parks will be open with extended hours from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13.

· Al Carrington Water Park at Richardson Park, 64 Richardson Street (Corner of Richardson Street & Prairie Ave)

· Billy Taylor Water Park, 124 Camp Street (Off Cypress Street)

· Sackett Street Water Park, 110 Sackett Street (Across from Sackett Street Recreation Center)

· Harriet & Sayles Water Park, 375 Sayles Street (Corner of Harriet & Sayles Streets)

· General Street Water Park, 11 West Drive (Off Admiral Street)

· George West Water Park, 1266 Chalkstone Ave (Corner of Chalkstone & Mt Pleasant Ave)

· Fargnoli Water Park, 945 Smith Street (Close to Academy Ave)

· Fox Point Water Park – at Cabral Park, 505 Wickenden Street (Next to Vartan Gregorian School)

· Neutaconkanut Recreation Center Water Park, 675 Plainfield Street (Near Killingly Street)

· Wallace Street Park, 1 Wallace Street

· Pastore Park, Corner of Knight Street and Tell Street

· Joslin Recreation Center, 17 Hyatt Street

· Chad Brown Water Park, Chad Brown Street

POOLS

The following Providence pools will be open with extended hours from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, Wednesday, August 11 through Friday, August 13.

McGrane Pool at West End Recreation Center, 404 Dexter Street Al Magno Pool at Neutaconkanut Recreation Center, 675 Plainfield Street Selim Madelin Rogers Recreation Center Pool, 60 Camden Avenue Zuccolo Recreation Center Pool, 18 Gesler Street

The Davey Lopes Recreation Center Pool, located at 227 Dudley Street, is currently undergoing construction and will reopen on a later date. The City is offering free, frequent shuttle rides for Providence residents from Davey Lopes Recreation Center to McGrane Pool at the West End Recreation Center. View the shuttle schedule here.

COOLING CENTERS:

Crossroads RI

160 Broad Street

Providence, RI 02903

401-521-2255

(Open 7 days a week, 24 hours a day)

LIBRARY BRANCHES:

Residents may also seek shelter from the heat at the following Providence Community Library Branches:

Fox Point Library

90 Ives Street

401-331-0390

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Knight Memorial Library

275 Elmwood Ave

401-467-2625

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Mt. Pleasant Library

315 Academy Avenue

401-272-0106

Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30pm

Olneyville Library

1 Olneyville Square

401-421-4084

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:30 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Rochambeau Library

708 Hope Street

401-272-3780

Wednesday: 10:00 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Smith Hill Library

31 Candace Street

401-331-0390

Wednesday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

South Providence Library

441 Prairie Avenue

401-467-2619

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Wanskuck Library

233 Veazie Street

401-274-4145

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

Washington Park Library

1316 Broad Street

401-781-3148

Wednesday: 10:00 am-1:00 pm, 2:00 pm-5:30 pm

Thursday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, 6:30 pm-8:00 pm

Friday: 1:00 pm-5:30 pm

