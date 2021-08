NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen approved a three-percent raise for all town employees at its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Newland Town Hall. Last year, the board approved raises of 1.5 percent, with additional bonuses to employees in July and December. Mayor Valerie Jaynes reported that as of last April, former town finance officer Lise Meinhardt had proposed a two-percent raise, but did not indicate whether that proposal would still suffice or be accurate at the current time.