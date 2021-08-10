Nostalgic Downtown Diner Closes Its Doors

This is one 'Family Vacation' that the cast will never forget. While on their annual family vacation, the cast of The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show have been treated to some awesome excursions while spending the week in Florida. Their latest excursion took them to one of the most incredible car collections ever at Revs Institute in Naples, Florida. The museum is all about preservation, conservation and restoration of more than a hundred significant automobiles that were built between 1896 and 1995. The cast was blown away by the collection and felt that this was unlike any other museum that they had ever been to. Any question that the cast threw out there, the staff had a proper response. They say this is a must see museum for anyone going to the Naples area.