Exclusive: U.S. weighs 2050 target in bid to wean airlines off fossil fuels

The price of gasoline at the pump in the U.S. is up a full dollar over the past year. Even half-with-it politicians like Joe Biden knows high pump prices equal rebellion at the ballot box. Biden killed the Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office. Then he blocked new drilling on federal lands. Biden’s disastrous picks to run Interior, Energy, EPA, and FERC are killing the fossil fuel industry here at home. Oil production is tanking. So how does old dementia Joe propose to “fix” high prices at the pump? How will he fix the mess he’s made? Biden goes begging, hat in hand, to the vicious tyrants that run OPEC+ (America’s enemies), begging them to pump more oil to drive down gas prices. What a pathetic dope. Not even the weak, genuflecting American Petroleum Institute (API) can stomach Biden’s OPEC+ begging.