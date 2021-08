The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many businesses and people to reconsider how they conduct their business. The creative and entrepreneurial space is constantly evolving, and this is no more prominent than with Batsu the Punishment Card game. The for those not familiar Batsu is a famous Japanese gameshow style, that many Western viewers will know from Silent Library. It combines humor, challenges, and absolute insanity, to make for a truly unique card game experience. Our own Lord Cognito was lucky enough to sit down with the creators of the Batsu card game. To discuss the card game itself, how they were driven to adapt the Batsu experience to a card game. As well as an interesting insight into the humor and all-around fun that can be experienced with this unique card game. This is possibly one of the most unique card games that was showcased at Play NYC this past weekend.