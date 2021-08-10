Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Provides a Regulatory Update on the Merger

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYKE), a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) regarding the all-cash acquisition by Sitel GroupÂ® expired at 11:59 PM ET on August 9, 2021. The proposed transaction has received antitrust clearance in other key foreign jurisdictions. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of SYKES' shareholders at its Special Meeting, which is scheduled for August 24, 2021 at 8 AM ET at the Rivergate Tower, 400 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 320, 3rd Floor, Conference Room A, Tampa, FL 33602. Upon the closing of the transaction, which was approved unanimously by the Company's Board of Directors, SYKES will become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on Nasdaq.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Text Messaging#Customer Retention#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Hsr#Sitel Group#Special Meeting#Company#Sykes Digital Services#Sds#Rpa#Emea#Symphony Ventures Ltd#Xsell Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NB Private Equity: Notice of AGM

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Atos - Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Paris, August 16, 2021 - In its press release issued on July 27th, 2021 as part of its communication on H1 results, the Group announced the following:. “Full accounting review in North...
Softwareaithority.com

Clearlake Capital Completes Strategic Equity Investment In RSA

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. announced that it has completed its strategic equity investment in RSA Security LLC. RSA is a global provider of mission critical cybersecurity software and governance risk and compliance management software solutions to enterprises, including 90% of Fortune 100 organizations. With this investment, Clearlake becomes an equal partner with Symphony Technology Group, which initially acquired the business in 2020 alongside Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board from Dell Technologies. Ontario Teachers’ remains a significant minority shareholder. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Lending platform Kredivo to go public via $2.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - FinAccel on Monday agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm, valuing the parent of Indonesian buy now, pay later platform Kredivo at about $2.5 billion, a further sign of consolidation in the fast-growing sector. The deal follows Square Inc's move to purchase buy now,...
Camarillo, CAmassachusettsnewswire.com

Integrity Bio, Inc. sold to Curia – formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Integrity Bio, Inc., a privately held formulation and fill-finish organization headquartered in Camarillo, California, was sold to Curia (formerly Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI)), a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and leading global provider of advanced contract research, development, and manufacturing solutions. KROST, a Los Angeles-based firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Integrity Bio in the transaction.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWCAU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: BWCAU) announced today the pricing on August 3, 2021 of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") in the United States and trade under the ticker symbol "BWCAU" beginning on August 4, 2021.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Impax Asset Management Regulatory News (IEM)

On 12 August 2021, Impax Environmental Markets plc (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority 250,000 shares at a price of 495.50 pence per share. As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue will be 290,516,023 and the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 290,516,023. There are no shares held in Treasury.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CORE, SYKE, HFC, WBT; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Performance Food Group Company. Under the terms of the merger, Core-Mark shareholders will receive $23.875 per share in cash and 0.44 Performance Food shares for each Core-Mark share. Upon closing, Core-Mark shareholders will own approximately 13% of the combined company. If you are a Core-Mark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.
BusinessLife Style Extra

FDM Group Regulatory News (FDM)

FDM GROUP (HOLDINGS) PLC. FDM Group (Holdings) Plc (the "Company" or "FDM"), a global professional services provider with a focus on Information Technology, announces that on 11 August 2021, Jonathan Young (CIO) acquired 41 ordinary shares in the Company ("Shares") from FDM's Employee Benefit Trust, pursuant to the FDM Buy-As-You-Earn Plan. As announced on 12 January 2021, Mr Young will be entitled to acquire Matching Shares in respect of this purchase, subject to his retention of the purchased shares and continued employment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated Provides A Regulatory Update On The Merger

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the "Company") (SYKE) - Get Report, a leading full life cycle provider of global customer experience management services, multichannel demand generation and digital transformation, announced that the required waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) regarding the all-cash acquisition by Sitel Group ® expired at 11:59 PM ET on August 9, 2021. The proposed transaction has received antitrust clearance in other key foreign jurisdictions. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021, remains subject to certain closing conditions, including the approval of SYKES' shareholders at its Special Meeting, which is scheduled for August 24, 2021 at 8 AM ET at the Rivergate Tower, 400 N. Ashley Drive, Suite 320, 3rd Floor, Conference Room A, Tampa, FL 33602. Upon the closing of the transaction, which was approved unanimously by the Company's Board of Directors, SYKES will become a privately-held company and its shares will cease trading on Nasdaq.
Businesspulse2.com

Report: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Approached Invitae (NVTA) For Merger Offer

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) reportedly approached Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) for a potential merger. These are the details. EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) has reportedly approached Invitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) for a potential merger, according to sources with Bloomberg. The companies are not in active talks and if a deal is reached, it would likely be a low-premium all-stock merger, according to Bloomberg’s sources.
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

Super OSJ merger at Advisor Group firm creates $9B enterprise

Multibillion-dollar GenXFinancial has purchased Boston Partners Group, creating the largest office of supervisory jurisdiction at one of Advisor Group’s largest firms. Andover, Massachusetts-based Boston Partners brought 53 financial advisors and $4.5 billion in client assets to its new parent firm. The influx boosted Nashville, Tennessee-based GenX’s OSJ, Innovative Financial Group, to $9 billion in client assets under 180 registered representatives.
Businessfinchannel.com

11 fintech builders join Mastercard Start Path global network to scale innovation

The FINANCIAL — Mastercard opens door to startups around the world looking to grow platforms across open banking, predictive financial modeling for small businesses, smart rental payments and beyond. The award-winning global startup engagement program Mastercard Start Path welcomes 11 fintech companies to receive dedicated support, access to customers and...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Transaction in Own Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. London, 16 August 2021– Endeavour Mining plc (LSE: EDV) (“the Company”) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each from Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Gains as JBS Brazil Offers to Acquire Remainder of Shares for $26.50/Share

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) is gaining in pre-open trade Friday after the company disclosed that on August 12, 2021, JBS Brazil delivered to the board of directors of the Issuer a letter setting forth a proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock that are not owned by JBS Brazil or its subsidiaries for a purchase price of $26.50 per share in cash.
Computerscisco.com

Implementing Cisco Enterprise SD-Branch (ENSDBI) v1.0

The Implementing Cisco Enterprise SD-Branch (ENSDBI) v1.0 course is designed to teach you to understand the Cisco Software-Defined (SD)-Branch architecture and Cisco Enterprise Network Functions Virtualization (ENFV) solution. Through a series of e-learning lectures and labs, you will learn about the supported hardware platforms with a focus on the components,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy