CHAMPAIGN — Alex Palczewski’s knee injury at the end of the 2020 season opened the door for Julian Pearl. The Danville native received invaluable experience filling in for three games as the starting right tackle on the Illinois offensive line. Pearl had played in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and four others before Palczewski’s injury in 2020, but the chance to get consistent reps — against top Big Ten competition — made a world of difference for the 21-year-old’s college development.