As Congress eyes an extended break, several items of interest to agricultural interests have surfaced in recent weeks. Congress is looking to approve a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package with $110 billion for roads, bridges and related projects; $66 billion for passenger and freight rail; $54 billion to rebuild the electric grid; $65 billion to expand broadband internet access; and $39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems. It still has to win approval in the House. It also includes $55 billion for water infrastructure, which earmarks $15 billion for replacing lead pipes.