Marlins' Zach Thompson: Lasts four innings in loss
Thompson (2-5) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Padres after allowing four runs on four hits and four walks while fanning two across four innings. Thompson has now gone five straight outings without completing six innings and has gone winless in each of his last six starts as well, going 0-3 with a 4.08 ERA and a 20:14 K:BB across 28.2 innings in that span. The right-hander owns a 3.09 ERA on the season across 10 starts.www.cbssports.com
