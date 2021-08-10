Marlins' Zach Thompson: Lasts four innings in loss

Well, it’s been quite a wild last 48 hours. So wild, that it’s a little easier to forget that the last time we saw the Yankees on the field, they last 14-0. While we already knew that Joey Gallo and Joely Rodríguez were coming to the Yankees, the team didn’t stop there. Yesterday saw the Yankees add another big name in Anthony Rizzo before wrapping things up by getting pitcher Andrew Heaney today. As a result, the Yankees lineup looks a lot different. Gallo went right into the two slot, while Rizzo is hitting fourth. We can’t have entirely nice things, however, as DJ LeMahieu and Gio Urshela are both out and are day-to-day.