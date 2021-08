"Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon," Shenae Grimes-Beech wrote on Instagram. The 90210 alum, 31, and husband Josh Beech welcomed their second baby together, son Kingsley Taylor Beech, on Friday, she revealed on Instagram. The pair, who wed in May 2013, are also parents to daughter Bowie Scarlett, who turns 3 next month.