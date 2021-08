Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie recently welcomed their first child who shall one day rule the North, and they're super-super private about their family life. But, Kit just opened up a bit about being a father to his baby son in an interview with Access Hollywood, saying 'They tell you and they don’t tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, "Look, it’s big, what you're about to go through is big." You have no way of knowing that until it happens. Then, what surprises you is you go, "Oh, this goes on forever." Like, you don’t get a break from it.'